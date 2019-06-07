42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Prime Brambleton Location--Walk to Movies, Shopping & More! Luxury, 2 Car Garage Townhome, freshly painted and in move-in condition * Hardwood flooring on main living level * Warm Gar Fireplace in Living Area that adjoins Gourmet Kitchen, perfect for entertaining * Updated Appliances * Front Load Washer/Dryer * Custom Deck & Fenced Rear Yard * Plenty of Storage! HOA Fee included in Rent! Available for Lease Start on July 1, 2019 for One Year Only * No Smoking * Small Pets Under 20lbs will be considered with Deposit