Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE

42468 Regal Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

42468 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prime Brambleton Location--Walk to Movies, Shopping & More! Luxury, 2 Car Garage Townhome, freshly painted and in move-in condition * Hardwood flooring on main living level * Warm Gar Fireplace in Living Area that adjoins Gourmet Kitchen, perfect for entertaining * Updated Appliances * Front Load Washer/Dryer * Custom Deck & Fenced Rear Yard * Plenty of Storage! HOA Fee included in Rent! Available for Lease Start on July 1, 2019 for One Year Only * No Smoking * Small Pets Under 20lbs will be considered with Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have any available units?
42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42468 REGAL WOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
