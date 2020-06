Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath townhome within walking distance of Brambleton Town Center. Kitchen with breakfast nook. Spacious master bedroom with a fireplace. Office on second floor. Third floor with full bathroom, extra den, 2 bedrooms and a coffee bar. Washer/Dryer. Great location for access to Dulles Toll Road. Enjoy walking to Brambleton Town Center with shops, and restaurants. Pets case by case basis.