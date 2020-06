Amenities

Beautiful Luxury town home with almost 3000 sq ft of living space. Features 3 BR & 2.5 BA, main level study, 2 car front loading garage, gourmet kitchen with stainless, and granite. Owners bedroom with spa bathroom. Two rear decks. Rent includes cable and internet. Across the street from shops and restaurants at Brambleton Town Center. no pets, no smoking/vaping