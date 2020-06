Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool internet access media room

Spacious one bedroom with large living room and separate dining area in the fabulous Brambleton Summerfield Community~One Level Living~Walking distance to the Town Center for shopping, restaurants, and movie theater or just relax by the outdoor pool~High Speed Internet included in the rent~Park on the driveway attached to the Condo~NO PETS PLEASE~Available from July 01, 2020.