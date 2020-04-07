All apartments in Brambleton
42302 Porter Ridge Terrace

42302 Porter Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42302 Porter Ridge Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Like New, Stunning 3 Level 3Bd/5Bth End Unit Brick TH w/ 2 car garage! - Renters Warehouse is proud to present a like new MILLER AND SMITH MODERN 3-LEVEL END UNIT BRICK TOWNHOME at Brambleton Town Center. Nearly 3,000 square feet! Main level features a centrally located gourmet kitchen with enormous granite island, double oven, gas stove top, and extra wall of built-in cabinets. Main level has high ceilings, large windows on three sides, fireplace, walk out to balcony, hardwood floors and half bath. Lavish owners suite with enormous walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom with double sink vanity. and much more. Third floor level features two additional spacious bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms attached. This home features Smart home amenities to include smart garage door opener, front door lock, thermostat and much more. Elegant covered entry area with beautiful slate tile walking in to the first floor family room. Attached 2 car garage. Available immediately! Non-refundable app fee $50/person. This home is truly a must see! Schedule showing through link. Please TEXT Suvo at 571-306-3006 for questions.

(RLNE5594893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace have any available units?
42302 Porter Ridge Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace have?
Some of 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
42302 Porter Ridge Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace offers parking.
Does 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace has a pool.
Does 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace have accessible units?
No, 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 42302 Porter Ridge Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

