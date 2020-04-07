42302 Porter Ridge Terrace

Amenities

Like New, Stunning 3 Level 3Bd/5Bth End Unit Brick TH w/ 2 car garage! - Renters Warehouse is proud to present a like new MILLER AND SMITH MODERN 3-LEVEL END UNIT BRICK TOWNHOME at Brambleton Town Center. Nearly 3,000 square feet! Main level features a centrally located gourmet kitchen with enormous granite island, double oven, gas stove top, and extra wall of built-in cabinets. Main level has high ceilings, large windows on three sides, fireplace, walk out to balcony, hardwood floors and half bath. Lavish owners suite with enormous walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom with double sink vanity. and much more. Third floor level features two additional spacious bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms attached. This home features Smart home amenities to include smart garage door opener, front door lock, thermostat and much more. Elegant covered entry area with beautiful slate tile walking in to the first floor family room. Attached 2 car garage. Available immediately! Non-refundable app fee $50/person. This home is truly a must see! Schedule showing through link. Please TEXT Suvo at 571-306-3006 for questions.



