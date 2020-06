Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Gorgeous and airy townhome with luxury upgrades throughout. The large open floor plan on the main level features a large great room, dining room and breakfast area as well as a large kitchen with huge island. French doors lead to your own deck. Relax in the large soaking tub in the master bathroom. Conveniently located very close to shops and restaurants in Brambleton Town Center! FIOS INTERNET & CABLE included with rent.