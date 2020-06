Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets hot tub fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Amazing brand new end unit townhome with 4th deck and additional covered porch off of the main level!! Gorgeous high end features throughout the home!! Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Master bedroom with gas fireplace, huge walk in closet and enormous spa shower! Hardwood floors throughout all levels! Hurry!! This one won't last!