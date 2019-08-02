42262 Knotty Oak Ter.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5cde35e07a ---- Loaded with Every Upgrade Top to Bottom. Bright Open Floorplan w/Over 3200 SQFT. Main Level Living Area w/ Hardwoods & Gourmet Kitchen Featuring Granite, Island & Upgraded Appliances. 2nd Floor Has Family Room, Massive Master Suite w/Sitting Area, Balcony & Dual Walk In Closets. Luxury Master Bath w/Double Vanities, Separate Tub & Shower. 3rd Level has Spacious Bedrooms Plus 2 Full Baths & Loft/Game Room. 2 Car Garage W/Driveway Plus Open Parking In Front of Home. Enjoy Brambleton?s Pool, Clubhouse, Shops & Restaurants! Minutes to 7, 15, Greenway, Silver Line Metro and Dulles! Don?t Miss It Call Today to Tour!