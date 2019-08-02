All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42262 Knotty Oak Ter..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42262 Knotty Oak Ter.
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

42262 Knotty Oak Ter.

42262 Knotty Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42262 Knotty Oak Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5cde35e07a ---- Loaded with Every Upgrade Top to Bottom. Bright Open Floorplan w/Over 3200 SQFT. Main Level Living Area w/ Hardwoods & Gourmet Kitchen Featuring Granite, Island & Upgraded Appliances. 2nd Floor Has Family Room, Massive Master Suite w/Sitting Area, Balcony & Dual Walk In Closets. Luxury Master Bath w/Double Vanities, Separate Tub & Shower. 3rd Level has Spacious Bedrooms Plus 2 Full Baths & Loft/Game Room. 2 Car Garage W/Driveway Plus Open Parking In Front of Home. Enjoy Brambleton?s Pool, Clubhouse, Shops & Restaurants! Minutes to 7, 15, Greenway, Silver Line Metro and Dulles! Don?t Miss It Call Today to Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. have any available units?
42262 Knotty Oak Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. have?
Some of 42262 Knotty Oak Ter.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
42262 Knotty Oak Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. offers parking.
Does 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. have a pool?
Yes, 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. has a pool.
Does 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. have accessible units?
No, 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 42262 Knotty Oak Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton 3 BedroomsBrambleton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brambleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia