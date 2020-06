Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cable included

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Stunning brick-front 2 car garage 3 levels end unit town-home backs to woods with a nice deck. Bright and sunny Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, island and bump out on all three levels, Hardwood floor on the kitchen and sun-room. Washer & dryer on upper level. Master bedroom with a sitting area walk-in closet and a luxury bath. Enjoy all what Brambleton offers pools, walking trails, shops, restaurants and farmer market. Internet ,cable included. Available immediately.