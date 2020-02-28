23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse elevator gym game room parking pool garage internet access media room new construction

A BRAND NEW 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in a condo w/elevator in the new 55+ Birchwood at Brambleton Community in Ashburn. Condo featuring 9~ ceilings, hardwood, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with granite counters, and oversize balcony with storage space! Master bedroom with walk in closet. Assigned extended one car garage with drive way for a second car with interior entrance into the building. Rent includes water, sewage, trash and recycle, FIOS cable and Internet, plus use of top of the line clubhouse. Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, demonstration kitchen, indoor & outdoor Bars, Theatre & Game rooms, Health & Wellness center, Art studio, Golf Simulator, Social gathering spaces, Pickleball & Bocce courts, Fishing Per, and Outdoor Fitness stations (coming soon). See https://www.birchwoodatbrambleton.com/ for additional information of the community. No pets, no smoking. At least one tenant has to be 55+ and the other tenant(s) at least 18 years old. Tenant to purchase renters insurance.