All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:11 PM

23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE

23631 Havelock Walk Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

23631 Havelock Walk Ter, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
A BRAND NEW 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in a condo w/elevator in the new 55+ Birchwood at Brambleton Community in Ashburn. Condo featuring 9~ ceilings, hardwood, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with granite counters, and oversize balcony with storage space! Master bedroom with walk in closet. Assigned extended one car garage with drive way for a second car with interior entrance into the building. Rent includes water, sewage, trash and recycle, FIOS cable and Internet, plus use of top of the line clubhouse. Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, demonstration kitchen, indoor & outdoor Bars, Theatre & Game rooms, Health & Wellness center, Art studio, Golf Simulator, Social gathering spaces, Pickleball & Bocce courts, Fishing Per, and Outdoor Fitness stations (coming soon). See https://www.birchwoodatbrambleton.com/ for additional information of the community. No pets, no smoking. At least one tenant has to be 55+ and the other tenant(s) at least 18 years old. Tenant to purchase renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE have any available units?
23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE have?
Some of 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE has a pool.
Does 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23631 HAVELOCK WALK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia