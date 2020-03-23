All apartments in Brambleton
23568 Kingsdale Ter
Last updated March 23 2020 at 7:08 AM

23568 Kingsdale Ter

23568 Kingsdale Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

23568 Kingsdale Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Gorgeous Carriage Style Townhome in sought after Brambleton. Originally built by Van Metre Homes, this pristine home features an open floor plan, hardwoods throughout, upgraded cabinetry, and a custom trim package. The master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets with custom built-ins and an en-suite bath with double vanities and a seamless shower. The Armortec paver patio offers a great space to relax! Enjoy all that Brambleton has to offer, including a brand new library, movie theater, shops, and restaurants. All Brambleton amenities, High Speed FiOS Internet and TV are included in the HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23568 Kingsdale Ter have any available units?
23568 Kingsdale Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23568 Kingsdale Ter have?
Some of 23568 Kingsdale Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23568 Kingsdale Ter currently offering any rent specials?
23568 Kingsdale Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23568 Kingsdale Ter pet-friendly?
No, 23568 Kingsdale Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23568 Kingsdale Ter offer parking?
Yes, 23568 Kingsdale Ter offers parking.
Does 23568 Kingsdale Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23568 Kingsdale Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23568 Kingsdale Ter have a pool?
No, 23568 Kingsdale Ter does not have a pool.
Does 23568 Kingsdale Ter have accessible units?
No, 23568 Kingsdale Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 23568 Kingsdale Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23568 Kingsdale Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 23568 Kingsdale Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23568 Kingsdale Ter has units with air conditioning.

