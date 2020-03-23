23568 Kingsdale Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

Gorgeous Carriage Style Townhome in sought after Brambleton. Originally built by Van Metre Homes, this pristine home features an open floor plan, hardwoods throughout, upgraded cabinetry, and a custom trim package. The master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets with custom built-ins and an en-suite bath with double vanities and a seamless shower. The Armortec paver patio offers a great space to relax! Enjoy all that Brambleton has to offer, including a brand new library, movie theater, shops, and restaurants. All Brambleton amenities, High Speed FiOS Internet and TV are included in the HOA.