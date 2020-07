Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Barely lived in beautiful TH with many upgrades throughout the house: gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, designer rails, tiles, fixtures. Must see to appreciate! Rent includes Internet, access to every pool in Brambleton area, and HOA fees. Bar stools come with the place. Optional security camera activation for future tenants.