23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Great Location. Minutes away from toll road, LC Pkwy, Rt 50 and rout 15. Spacious TH with open floor plan. Loads of amenities - including two pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, gym, trails and great schools. Family oriented neighborhood that is ideal to raise kids. Small yard with fence at the back. Hardwood floor throughout at main and first level. spacious bedrooms at top level. Stainless steal appliances with upgraded kitchen granite counter top. All weather deck and patio. additional formal dining area with built in cabinets. Bat window. Sun filled all levels. Ready to move in by July 1st. *** Currently Tenant Occupied*** Need two hour notice. Tenant will open all the doors and lights to avoid minimum touch to home surfaces.