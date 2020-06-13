All apartments in Brambleton
Brambleton, VA
23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE

23421 Spice Bush Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

23421 Spice Bush Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Great Location. Minutes away from toll road, LC Pkwy, Rt 50 and rout 15. Spacious TH with open floor plan. Loads of amenities - including two pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, gym, trails and great schools. Family oriented neighborhood that is ideal to raise kids. Small yard with fence at the back. Hardwood floor throughout at main and first level. spacious bedrooms at top level. Stainless steal appliances with upgraded kitchen granite counter top. All weather deck and patio. additional formal dining area with built in cabinets. Bat window. Sun filled all levels. Ready to move in by July 1st. *** Currently Tenant Occupied*** Need two hour notice. Tenant will open all the doors and lights to avoid minimum touch to home surfaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have any available units?
23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have?
Some of 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE offer parking?
No, 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
