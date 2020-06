23286 TRADEWIND DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious & Sunny. About 2882 SF of finished living space. Excellent open floor plan flow to include main level, living rm, dinning rm, office/den, gourmet Kitchen, breakfast eating space, family rm. Lower level walk-out rec room with full bath room. Private deck. Fully fenced back yard. Hardwood floor entire main level. Kitchen SS appliances. Upgraded ceramic tiles & lighting fixtures. Pre-wired cable & sound system. Fiber optics. Rent include FIOS internet , Broadland cable & landscape. Carpet at the bedrooms upper level less than one year old. . Sought after Brambleton subdivision with great amenities to include swimming pools & recreation facilities. Five minutes to future silver line metro station currently under construction & only 10 minutes to Dulles airport. Shows very well.