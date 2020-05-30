23024 MINERVA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Enjoy indoor and outdoor living all four seasons with the most privacy in the charming community of Brambleton. You will enjoy gorgeous views and tons of natural light from every area of this home. Options for entertaining are unlimited from barbeque prepared in three built in grills and served in the various outdoor decks and patios, to the multiple game rooms in the lower level, or gathering around a fire-pit out back. Pamper yourself with massages in your private in-home spa or relax with a movie in the home theatre. Walk to the back yard lake to fish or to Loudoun's newest local public library with Makerspace. Be sure to check the ratings of the local schools as well. A separate in-law/au pair suite above the garage provides valued privacy. Access DC, Arlington. Tysons, and Reston downtowns with the new Metro (coming this year and less than 3 miles away). Verizon FIOS, landscaping and lawn care, and snow removal are included!