Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

23024 MINERVA DRIVE

23024 Minerva Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23024 Minerva Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Enjoy indoor and outdoor living all four seasons with the most privacy in the charming community of Brambleton. You will enjoy gorgeous views and tons of natural light from every area of this home. Options for entertaining are unlimited from barbeque prepared in three built in grills and served in the various outdoor decks and patios, to the multiple game rooms in the lower level, or gathering around a fire-pit out back. Pamper yourself with massages in your private in-home spa or relax with a movie in the home theatre. Walk to the back yard lake to fish or to Loudoun's newest local public library with Makerspace. Be sure to check the ratings of the local schools as well. A separate in-law/au pair suite above the garage provides valued privacy. Access DC, Arlington. Tysons, and Reston downtowns with the new Metro (coming this year and less than 3 miles away). Verizon FIOS, landscaping and lawn care, and snow removal are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23024 MINERVA DRIVE have any available units?
23024 MINERVA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23024 MINERVA DRIVE have?
Some of 23024 MINERVA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23024 MINERVA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
23024 MINERVA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23024 MINERVA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 23024 MINERVA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23024 MINERVA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 23024 MINERVA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 23024 MINERVA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23024 MINERVA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23024 MINERVA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 23024 MINERVA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 23024 MINERVA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 23024 MINERVA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 23024 MINERVA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23024 MINERVA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23024 MINERVA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23024 MINERVA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
