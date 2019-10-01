23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Rare opportunity to move into this 'just like new' home! Owner transfer is your opportunity to live close to Brambleton Town Center and enjoy this beautiful brand new home with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms (and a powder-room!). Main level has hardwoods, kitchen with stunning gray cabinets ,granite counters and stainless steel appliances, living room with contemporary gas fireplace and tv mount and dining area. Deck off of kitchen is perfect for morning coffee or grilling (gas grill connection, too--no more tanks). Master Suite features 2 walk-in closets and generously sized double sink bathroom. The rest of the floor has full sized washer and dryer and second bedroom has its own full bath. Upper level has 3rd bedroom and another full bath as well as a family room and roof-top terrace with beautiful views. No pets, please, so that these fantastic hardwood floors and new carpet remain in pristine shape! Garage is a 2 car tandem, ideal for someone with a 'weekend' car or an infrequent driver. Also great for storage! Community includes Verizon Fios Extreme package, pools, tennis, basketball, multi-purpose courts and more! Only 2 incomes to qualify and no more than 3 unrelated adults.