Brambleton, VA
23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE

23004 Lavallette Square · No Longer Available
Location

23004 Lavallette Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Rare opportunity to move into this 'just like new' home! Owner transfer is your opportunity to live close to Brambleton Town Center and enjoy this beautiful brand new home with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms (and a powder-room!). Main level has hardwoods, kitchen with stunning gray cabinets ,granite counters and stainless steel appliances, living room with contemporary gas fireplace and tv mount and dining area. Deck off of kitchen is perfect for morning coffee or grilling (gas grill connection, too--no more tanks). Master Suite features 2 walk-in closets and generously sized double sink bathroom. The rest of the floor has full sized washer and dryer and second bedroom has its own full bath. Upper level has 3rd bedroom and another full bath as well as a family room and roof-top terrace with beautiful views. No pets, please, so that these fantastic hardwood floors and new carpet remain in pristine shape! Garage is a 2 car tandem, ideal for someone with a 'weekend' car or an infrequent driver. Also great for storage! Community includes Verizon Fios Extreme package, pools, tennis, basketball, multi-purpose courts and more! Only 2 incomes to qualify and no more than 3 unrelated adults.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have any available units?
23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have?
Some of 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23004 LAVALLETTE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
