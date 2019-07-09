22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

3BR 2 car garage Townhome in Heart of Brambleton! - Excellent sought-after Brambleton Community! Great location just a short walk to theater, Harris Teeter, restaurants. 3 BR 2.5 BA with lower level fireplace, balcony. Kitchen with Corian, pull-up island and black appliances. Gas fireplace. No Smokers Pls.



AVAIL 7.3.19



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213



(RLNE4872126)