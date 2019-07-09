All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE

22993 Eversole Ter · No Longer Available
Location

22993 Eversole Ter, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
3BR 2 car garage Townhome in Heart of Brambleton! - Excellent sought-after Brambleton Community! Great location just a short walk to theater, Harris Teeter, restaurants. 3 BR 2.5 BA with lower level fireplace, balcony. Kitchen with Corian, pull-up island and black appliances. Gas fireplace. No Smokers Pls.

AVAIL 7.3.19

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213

(RLNE4872126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE have any available units?
22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE have?
Some of 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22993 EVERSOLE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
