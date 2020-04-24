22831 Trailing Rose Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access media room

Like-New 5-Bedroom, 4.5 bath single family home in sought after Loudoun Community. This home features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances. The spacious family room has a gas fireplace. Oversized master bedroom with tray ceiling, upgraded master bath with soaking tub. Bedroom #2 has its own private bath. Bedroom #3 & #4 share a bathroom. Basement has 5th bedroom with bathroom. Amenities included Fios Internet & Cable Television. Subdivision has a community pool. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, movie theater and public library.