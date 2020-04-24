22831 Trailing Rose Ct

Amenities
Like-New 5-Bedroom, 4.5 bath single family home in sought after Loudoun Community. This home features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances. The spacious family room has a gas fireplace. Oversized master bedroom with tray ceiling, upgraded master bath with soaking tub. Bedroom #2 has its own private bath. Bedroom #3 & #4 share a bathroom. Basement has 5th bedroom with bathroom. Amenities included Fios Internet & Cable Television. Subdivision has a community pool. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, movie theater and public library.