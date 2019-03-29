22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Stunning executive-style home in great Brambleton location. This brick front home features a grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door. Elegant columned dining area is perfect for entertaining. Soaring two-level family room opens to gourmet kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances complete with range hood. Separate table space. This home features the master suite of your dreams. As if the large bedroom isn't enough, there's a full separate room of bonus space that can be used as an office, dressing room, nursery, exercise area (the sky is the limit!). Expansive master bathroom with separate tub and shower and double vanities. Two huge closets finish off the suite. There is a second suite on the bedroom level with separate bathroom and walk-in closet. Two large bedrooms with walk-in closets share a Jack and Jill bath. Take a deep breath before you walk down to the basement. It has everything! Expansive rec room area features wet-bar, amazing home theater complete with home theater equipment, exercise room and full bath. Two car garage plus separate single car garage means plenty of room for cars and storage. Large driveway for everyone else. Sheer perfection in the backyard. Screened porch, deck, patio, play area. This home has all of the bases covered - complete with oversized swing on the stunning covered porch. Amazing location in the heart of the Brambleton community. A short walk to Brambleton Town Center with shops, Regal Fox cinema, One Life Fitness Gym, great restaurants, state-of-the-art Loudoun County library, every-day needs shops and more. Enjoy all Brambleton community amenities - Two blocks from Legacy Park. Short walk to one of several neighborhood pools. Steps from 16+ mile neighborhood trail system.