22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE

Location

22767 Courtland Park Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Stunning executive-style home in great Brambleton location. This brick front home features a grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door. Elegant columned dining area is perfect for entertaining. Soaring two-level family room opens to gourmet kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances complete with range hood. Separate table space. This home features the master suite of your dreams. As if the large bedroom isn't enough, there's a full separate room of bonus space that can be used as an office, dressing room, nursery, exercise area (the sky is the limit!). Expansive master bathroom with separate tub and shower and double vanities. Two huge closets finish off the suite. There is a second suite on the bedroom level with separate bathroom and walk-in closet. Two large bedrooms with walk-in closets share a Jack and Jill bath. Take a deep breath before you walk down to the basement. It has everything! Expansive rec room area features wet-bar, amazing home theater complete with home theater equipment, exercise room and full bath. Two car garage plus separate single car garage means plenty of room for cars and storage. Large driveway for everyone else. Sheer perfection in the backyard. Screened porch, deck, patio, play area. This home has all of the bases covered - complete with oversized swing on the stunning covered porch. Amazing location in the heart of the Brambleton community. A short walk to Brambleton Town Center with shops, Regal Fox cinema, One Life Fitness Gym, great restaurants, state-of-the-art Loudoun County library, every-day needs shops and more. Enjoy all Brambleton community amenities - Two blocks from Legacy Park. Short walk to one of several neighborhood pools. Steps from 16+ mile neighborhood trail system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have any available units?
22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have?
Some of 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22767 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
