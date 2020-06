Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool garage internet access

ENJOY COMING HOME TO THIS TOP-LEVEL, LUXURY CONDO! TOWNHOUSE-STYLE END-UNIT AFFORDS 2-STORY LIVING WITH LOTS OF EXTRA LIGHT. GOURMET KITCHEN, UPGRADED HARDWOOD & CUSTOM BLINDS MAKE YOU FEEL AT HOME. RELAX ON THE MAIN LEVEL BALCONY OR TAKE IN THE BREATHTAKING VIEWS FROM THE MASTER SUITE BALCONY. DESIRABLE UPPER-LEVEL LAUNDRY ROOM! FRESH PAINT & NEW CARPET. WALK TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE AND POOL. ONE-CAR GARAGE, CABLE/INTERNET INCLUDED!