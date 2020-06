Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

22694 Flowing Spring Sq Available 06/01/19 Beautiful End Unit!! - Great end unit with extra windows for lots of light, gourmet kitchen with granite and SS, cherry hardwood on main level, 2 car garage, hardwood main level, all yard maintenance even in the fence included in HOA, luxury master bath w/ soaking tub and a shower! great schools, daycare nearby. no cats. NO SMOKING, application on our website.

