Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:06 AM

22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE

22691 Blue Elder Terrace · (571) 386-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22691 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo, Perfectly Located! Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Gourmet Galley Kitchen. Your French Door Leads to Private Patio! FIOS High Speed Internet and Basic Cable. You will love living, here, in Brambleton! Across From Town Center. Next to Briar Woods Highschool to watch games, shows, etc! Town Center provides multiple restaurants, shopping, Theaters, State of the Art Library, Weekly Farmers Market (in season), Outdoor Live Music and Other Events! Across From Tennis Courts, Volley Ball Court, Walking, Jogging, Biking paths, approx. a mile to commuter parking for rush hour bus service, Private Community Pool Gym and Private Car Wash! Rental Application available in Documents Section

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have any available units?
22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have?
Some of 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE has a pool.
Does 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
