Brambleton, VA
22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE

22646 Verde Gate Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22646 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
PROPERTY IS LEASED WAITING ON SIGNATURES.Gorgeous move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in popular Residences of Brambleton, directly across from the community clubhouse with party room, fitness center and pool. Basic cable and internet are included with the rent as well as trash pick-up, snow removal and access to all the Brambleton amenities. Gas cooking range, with all stainless steel appliances, granite counters and rich maple cabinetry will delight any cook, a convenient peninsula with overhang creates a nice nook for dining or working from home. The full baths are nicely appointed with large ceramic tiles, a soaking tub and separate shower in the primary bath and tub/shower combination in the secondary bath, handy closet organizers will keep all your things readily accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE have any available units?
22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE have?
Some of 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
