22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE

PROPERTY IS LEASED WAITING ON SIGNATURES.Gorgeous move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in popular Residences of Brambleton, directly across from the community clubhouse with party room, fitness center and pool. Basic cable and internet are included with the rent as well as trash pick-up, snow removal and access to all the Brambleton amenities. Gas cooking range, with all stainless steel appliances, granite counters and rich maple cabinetry will delight any cook, a convenient peninsula with overhang creates a nice nook for dining or working from home. The full baths are nicely appointed with large ceramic tiles, a soaking tub and separate shower in the primary bath and tub/shower combination in the secondary bath, handy closet organizers will keep all your things readily accessible.