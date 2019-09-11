All apartments in Brambleton
22645 Sweet Jen Ter.

22645 Sweet Jen Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22645 Sweet Jen Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef2fd12096 ---- Over 2800sqft on 3 Level. Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Hardwoods. Gourmet Kitchen w/Island, Granite, Cooktop and Wall Oven. Spacious Master Suite w/Lux Master Bath. 1st Level Features Rec room Plus Full Bath. Walk Out to Custom Patio and View of Common Area w/Pond. Enjoy Sunset Views from 2nd or 3rd Floor Decks! Walk To Brambleton?s Shops & Restaurants. Enjoy Community Pool, Tennis & More. Basic Cable/Internet Included! Don?t Miss it Call Today To Tour! End Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. have any available units?
22645 Sweet Jen Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. have?
Some of 22645 Sweet Jen Ter.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
22645 Sweet Jen Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. offer parking?
No, 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. have a pool?
Yes, 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. has a pool.
Does 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. have accessible units?
No, 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22645 Sweet Jen Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.

