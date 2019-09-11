22645 Sweet Jen Ter.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef2fd12096 ---- Over 2800sqft on 3 Level. Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Hardwoods. Gourmet Kitchen w/Island, Granite, Cooktop and Wall Oven. Spacious Master Suite w/Lux Master Bath. 1st Level Features Rec room Plus Full Bath. Walk Out to Custom Patio and View of Common Area w/Pond. Enjoy Sunset Views from 2nd or 3rd Floor Decks! Walk To Brambleton?s Shops & Restaurants. Enjoy Community Pool, Tennis & More. Basic Cable/Internet Included! Don?t Miss it Call Today To Tour! End Unit