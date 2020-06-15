22641 Blue Elder Ter #301

Amenities
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances. Brambleton community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool, picnic areas and playgrounds. Close to commuter routes and conveniently placed location across the street from the Town Center shopping, dining and entertainment. NO smoking. One small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.
