Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

22641 Blue Elder Ter #301

22641 Blue Elder Terrace · (571) 291-2165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances. Brambleton community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool, picnic areas and playgrounds. Close to commuter routes and conveniently placed location across the street from the Town Center shopping, dining and entertainment. NO smoking. One small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.

(RLNE3524044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 have any available units?
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 have?
Some of 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 currently offering any rent specials?
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 is pet friendly.
Does 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 offer parking?
No, 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 does not offer parking.
Does 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 have a pool?
Yes, 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 has a pool.
Does 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 have accessible units?
No, 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22641 Blue Elder Ter #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
