22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE
22591 AMENDOLA TERRACE

22591 Amendola Ter · No Longer Available
Location

22591 Amendola Ter, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Mini 2 years lease term, no pets no smokers, no lawn mow work. New LUX beautiful large townhome; End unit, 24x50, 4 levels, 3100 sqf; 4+bedrooms, +loft + game room; W/Dryer room , foyer. 3FullBath; 2Half Bath. 2 car garage. Main floor has a nice room can be bedroom or retail office with half bath. Lux Kitchen open; bright; w/DR/LR/Balcony; family room, powder room. Master Bedroom w/walk-in closet; nice floor plan on 3rd floor. 4th top floor has a full bath, a large loft room, and balcony . new Washer/Dryer, New blinds. Easy access to I-267/Rt 7., walk to shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

