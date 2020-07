Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool clubhouse media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room

Perfect Brambleton 2 bed 2.5 bath condo! Includes one attached garage space and plenty of additional parking. Ideally located steps from all Brambleton amenities including Pool, Fitness Center, and other Club House extras. One block from Town Center which includes grocery store, movies theater, shops, and 10+ restaurants. Hurry this will not last long.