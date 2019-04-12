22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage internet access

Spacious and well appointed 4-level townhome in sought after location. Private MBR suite occupying top level with cozy and secluded roof top terrace. Two other suites with their own full baths on upper level. Entry level 4th bedroom & full bath. Open, expansive floor plan with large kitchen island, hardwood floors, SS appliances, deck and 2-car garage with spacious driveway. Walk to Brambleton Town Center and swimming pool. Lawn maintenance, Internet, cable and pool access included in the rent.