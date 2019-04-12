All apartments in Brambleton
22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:55 AM

22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE

22501 Verde Gate Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22501 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
internet access
Spacious and well appointed 4-level townhome in sought after location. Private MBR suite occupying top level with cozy and secluded roof top terrace. Two other suites with their own full baths on upper level. Entry level 4th bedroom & full bath. Open, expansive floor plan with large kitchen island, hardwood floors, SS appliances, deck and 2-car garage with spacious driveway. Walk to Brambleton Town Center and swimming pool. Lawn maintenance, Internet, cable and pool access included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE have any available units?
22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE have?
Some of 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22501 VERDE GATE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
