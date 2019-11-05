All apartments in Belmont
43629 SOLHEIM CUP TERRACE
43629 SOLHEIM CUP TERRACE

43629 Solheim Cup Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43629 Solheim Cup Terrace, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
** OPEN FLOOR PLAN ** FRESHLY PAINTED TOP TO BOTTOM ** NEW CARPET UPPER AND LOWER LEVEL ** HARDWOOD FLOORING ON ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL ** BREAKFAST NOOK AND FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE OFF KITCHEN ** LARGE DECK OFF FAMILY ROOM BACKING TO TREES ** HOME THEATER IN LOWER LEVEL WITH WALK OUT ** MASTER BATH WITH SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER ** LAUNDRY ON BED ROOM LEVEL ** ALL THE BENEFITS OF THE BELMONT COUNTRY CLUB ** CLOSE TO SOME OF THE BEST SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS IN LOUDOUN COUNTY ** CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADS AND RECREATIONS **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

