20032 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE

Very Popular "York" model on Quiet Street! This Home features 3 Finished Levels and Sits on a Flat Lot which features a Large Backyard. Backing to Trees, This Home has Nice Privacy and Great Feel. Inside, You'll Find Large Rooms and an Open Floor Plan! The Finished Basement features a Large Rec. Room, Gaming Area and Den/Bedroom. The Custom built, Brick Paver Patio flows onto the Backyard. Renting in Belmont Country Club Provides So Many Amenities like the Gated Community, Full Lawn Maintenance, Cable TV, High Speed Internet, Access to the Pools, Parks, Playgrounds, Tennis Courts & the Country Club (all included in the rent).