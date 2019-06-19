All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 19580 Aspendale Sq.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, VA
/
19580 Aspendale Sq
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

19580 Aspendale Sq

19580 Aspendale Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

19580 Aspendale Square, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
19580 Aspendale Sq Available 08/01/19 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit patio style townhome. - 6/3/19 Wow! Check this out, end unit patio style TH, light filled space, private lot with natural treed area in rear. Close to dining and shopping and Belmont amenities. HOA includes basic cable & internet, Lawn maintenance, 2 car garage, a pet is considered, no smoking, Unique opportunity to live a country club lifestyle!

Past Gorgeous, light filled space on a private lot overlooking mature treed area. Bright and open floor plan, with recessed lighting in the kitchen. Nice private deck space. Master bath complete with soaking tub and separate shower. Close to dining, shopping and Belmont amenities. HOA includes basic cable & internet. Don't forget the 2 car garage and opportunity to live a country club lifestyle! NO smoking. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.
Tenant will pay social membership transfer fee.

(RLNE4221722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19580 Aspendale Sq have any available units?
19580 Aspendale Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 19580 Aspendale Sq have?
Some of 19580 Aspendale Sq's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19580 Aspendale Sq currently offering any rent specials?
19580 Aspendale Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19580 Aspendale Sq pet-friendly?
Yes, 19580 Aspendale Sq is pet friendly.
Does 19580 Aspendale Sq offer parking?
Yes, 19580 Aspendale Sq offers parking.
Does 19580 Aspendale Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19580 Aspendale Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19580 Aspendale Sq have a pool?
No, 19580 Aspendale Sq does not have a pool.
Does 19580 Aspendale Sq have accessible units?
No, 19580 Aspendale Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 19580 Aspendale Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 19580 Aspendale Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19580 Aspendale Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 19580 Aspendale Sq does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belmont 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBelmont Apartments with Balconies
Belmont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelmont Apartments with Pools
Belmont Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALinton Hall, VADamascus, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia