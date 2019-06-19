Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

19580 Aspendale Sq Available 08/01/19 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit patio style townhome. - 6/3/19 Wow! Check this out, end unit patio style TH, light filled space, private lot with natural treed area in rear. Close to dining and shopping and Belmont amenities. HOA includes basic cable & internet, Lawn maintenance, 2 car garage, a pet is considered, no smoking, Unique opportunity to live a country club lifestyle!



Past Gorgeous, light filled space on a private lot overlooking mature treed area. Bright and open floor plan, with recessed lighting in the kitchen. Nice private deck space. Master bath complete with soaking tub and separate shower. Close to dining, shopping and Belmont amenities. HOA includes basic cable & internet. Don't forget the 2 car garage and opportunity to live a country club lifestyle! NO smoking. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.

Tenant will pay social membership transfer fee.



(RLNE4221722)