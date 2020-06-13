/
3 bedroom apartments
294 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA
5500 SEMINARY RD
5500 Seminary Road, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Great Location/Terrific Property. Plenty of space. Plenty of Bedrooms and Bathrooms. Walk-Up Basement. Well Maintained Backyard. Storage Shed. Recently renovated Kitchen and Baths. Extra Wide Driveway.
5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N
5505 Seminary Road, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1638 sqft
A stunning place to call home, this 22nd floor Galaxy End Unit offers majestic 270-degree unobstructed views of the Northern Virginia skyline, from two tiled balconies.
5804 Poplar Lane
5804 Poplar Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
New construction! 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom 6100 square feet. Available starting July 1 to July 15. Updated pictures coming soon! Email dpatelg@gmail.com for additional information.
3504 LAKE STREET
3504 Lake Street, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Single Family home ready for its new tenants. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, Car port and a large drive way. Thank you for showing * Landlord has VA real estate license*
3601 S 14TH ST
3601 14th Street, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Completely upgraded 5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths, Kitchen with Black Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite countertops. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & Main level bedrooms with Hardwood floors*Fresh Paint*.
3800 POWELL LANE
3800 Powell Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1557 sqft
BRIGHT & AIRY 3 BR or 2BR+Den 2.5 BATH, LARGE BALCONY OVERLOOKS WOODED PARK, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS + PANTRY AND ALL THE AMENITIES OF BEAUTIFUL LAKESIDE PLAZA. , FRESH PAINT, NEWER STOVE, MICROWAVE.
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1030 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,482
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and an elegant courtyard. Stay active with tennis courts, gym and a pool. Easy access to I-395 and close proximity to upscale shopping and high-end dining.
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1254 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1350 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1263 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
3352 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3352 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
PRIVATE TOP UNIT. Gorgeous Views of the Lake. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Loft Unit overlooking the Living Room Area. Gorgeous. Vaulted Ceilings with adjustable blinds in the sky lights. 2 Decks with amazing views of the Lake, Freshly Painted.
5617 N. 6th Street
5617 6th St N, Arlington, VA
Arlington 5 BEDROOM - Property Id: 265345 Great location! Balston Arlington METRO and Balston Mall.Close to DC , I-66 and TYSONS.This luxury 5 Bedroom 4 and a half bathrooms home is perfect for a family or group.
1003 VAIL ST
1003 North Vail Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
Ready to show! Great home in wonderful, close in location with easy access to 395 but on a quiet side street! This is a spacious home with large rooms in beautiful condition. Gleaming hardwoods, country kitchen plus dining room.
5113 BELLEMEADE LANE
5113 Bellmeade Lane, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2260 sqft
ONE OF A KIND BRICK TH WITH GARAGE, LANDSCAPING, AND PRIVATE FENCED YARD * NEW ON MARKET * GORGEOUS BRAZILIAN HARDWOOD ON ALL 3 LEVELS * GRANITE COUNTERS IN LOVELY EAT-IN KITCHEN * RENOVATED MASTER BATH W/DUAL VANITIES & WALK-IN SHOWER *2
4608 LATROBE PLACE
4608 Latrobe Place, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1958 sqft
Quiet wonderful location - Convenient for commuters - less than a mile to I-395 and bus at King Street to Shillington, to metro stations - Only couple miles to the Pentagon and Washington DC - Also walking distance to NOVA Community College and more
3253 JUNIPER LN
3253 Juniper Lane, Lake Barcroft, VA
SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 9AM-11AM Monday THE 15TH, & 1PM-3PM ON THE 16TH. Available August 1, 2020. Gorgeous 4 bed / 3 bath 2900+ sq.
105 BUCHANAN STREET S
105 South Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1716 sqft
Just completed renovation in Arlington Forest. 3 bedroom/2 Bath Colonial features modern updates and solid brick construction. Kitchen opens to Dining area with recessed & pendant lighting, two sinks, granite countertop & built-in dishwasher.
5906 1ST STREET N
5906 1st Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2198 sqft
Handsome Home w/ Updated Kitchen, Finished Basement, Steam Shower, Updated Bathrooms * Recessed Lighting Through-Out * Main Level Office * Lower Level Family Room * Fenced Back Yard * Healthy Looking Yard * All Systems and Appliances in Good Working
