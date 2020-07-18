All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Find more places like 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
/
3713 George Mason Dr. #506W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3713 George Mason Dr. #506W

3713 South George Mason Drive · (202) 276-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bailey's Crossroads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3713 South George Mason Drive, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
garage
sauna
Superb Location 3BR end-unit 1 level living in Falls Church Skyline House - Superb & Luxury Location! Spacious & carefree living space! Large End-Unit 3 full Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom 1 level living with convenience of elevators*Tastefully remodeled home with maple hardwood floors through main living areas*Kitchen with newer cabinets & granite counters*Updated bathrooms*Generous room sizes and ample closet space*HUGE 20 foot private balcony*Washer & Dryer in unit*Basic cable with 16 channels & water included in rent! Extra Storage Unit conveys*Enjoy an easy commute to DC, the Pentagon & all points in Northern Virginia*Just minutes to Shirlington, BRAC, Ballston Quarter, Old Town, downtown DC, 395, 495, Pentagon City, Amazon HQ2 & the new West Alexandria Gateway*Close to Reagan National Airport, Shopping, Dining & Entertainment at your doorstep! Skyline has it all with SO many amenities including front desk security, pool, steam room, Sun Deck, Exercise room, Bicycle Room, party rooms & game/billiard room*Check-in at front desk*Walking distance to many retail locations*NO PETS ALLOWED per HOA*Garage Parking spot, space # p252w*Extra Storage! Locker on floor G, storage Room 2*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 7.3.2020*

Matterport Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=s1kcrCSpXiV&mls=1

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W have any available units?
3713 George Mason Dr. #506W has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W have?
Some of 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W currently offering any rent specials?
3713 George Mason Dr. #506W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W pet-friendly?
No, 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W offer parking?
Yes, 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W offers parking.
Does 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W have a pool?
Yes, 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W has a pool.
Does 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W have accessible units?
No, 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3713 George Mason Dr. #506W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bailey House
3407 Moray Ln
Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041
Golden Gate
3529 Leesburg Ct
Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Bailey's Crossroads 1 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads 2 Bedrooms
Bailey's Crossroads Apartments with PoolsBailey's Crossroads Pet Friendly Places
Bailey's Crossroads Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VAMount Rainier, MD
Hybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VACapitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity