3713 George Mason Dr. #506W

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool pool table bike storage garage sauna

Superb Location 3BR end-unit 1 level living in Falls Church Skyline House - Superb & Luxury Location! Spacious & carefree living space! Large End-Unit 3 full Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom 1 level living with convenience of elevators*Tastefully remodeled home with maple hardwood floors through main living areas*Kitchen with newer cabinets & granite counters*Updated bathrooms*Generous room sizes and ample closet space*HUGE 20 foot private balcony*Washer & Dryer in unit*Basic cable with 16 channels & water included in rent! Extra Storage Unit conveys*Enjoy an easy commute to DC, the Pentagon & all points in Northern Virginia*Just minutes to Shirlington, BRAC, Ballston Quarter, Old Town, downtown DC, 395, 495, Pentagon City, Amazon HQ2 & the new West Alexandria Gateway*Close to Reagan National Airport, Shopping, Dining & Entertainment at your doorstep! Skyline has it all with SO many amenities including front desk security, pool, steam room, Sun Deck, Exercise room, Bicycle Room, party rooms & game/billiard room*Check-in at front desk*Walking distance to many retail locations*NO PETS ALLOWED per HOA*Garage Parking spot, space # p252w*Extra Storage! Locker on floor G, storage Room 2*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 7.3.2020*



Matterport Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=s1kcrCSpXiV&mls=1



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633



No Pets Allowed



