2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aquia Harbour, VA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
990 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Results within 1 mile of Aquia Harbour
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
13 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Providence Street
205 Providence Street, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
Central Stafford Location - Close to Quantico - Bright, airy townhouse. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Eat in kitchen with plenty of room for dining table. Master bedroom has skylights, master bath and walk-in closet! Backs to trees.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
102 BREAKERS EDGE COURT
102 Breakers Edge Court, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1692 sqft
Ready for new tenants! 3 level brick townhouse near Quantico, Shopping, 95 & more! Three finished levels, 2 master suites Upstairs w/ full bathrooms. hardwood floors throughout main level. Rear deck overlooking the fenced in back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
206 WIND RIDGE DRIVE
206 Wind Ridge Drive, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
902 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR townhouse w/ fireplace in living room. Large master bedroom with full bath. Fully fenced yard. Conveniently located near Quantico MCB, schools and shopping, 2 assigned parking spaces. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
Results within 5 miles of Aquia Harbour
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1307 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
117 MADISON COURT
117 Madison Court, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
Fantastic and affordable. This home is in a great location. 3 finished levels, fenced back yard. Must have at least 600 credit score. Income must be at least $4000 a month which is 3 times the rent. Must have good rental history.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
200 GROSVENOR LANE
200 Grosvenor Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
919 sqft
AVAILABLE 06/29/2020...LOCATED CLOSE TO ONVILLE SECURITY GATE AT QUANTICO LEADS TO WEAPONS TRANING BATALLION, TBS , NCIS, FBI AND DEA. NO NEED TO GET ON I95. This Second Level unit w/2 good size bedrooms w/2 full baths is the perfect home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1007 HIGHPOINTE BOULEVARD
1007 Highpointe Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Beautiful townhome ready for move in! Fresh paint, brand new carpets, professionally cleaned! This gorgeous home is located minutes from 95, commuter lots, Quanitco & much more! Features 2 large master suites with separate FULL baths.
Results within 10 miles of Aquia Harbour
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
4 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1197 sqft
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
16836 NUTTAL OAK PL
16836 Nuttal Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great Rental In Woodbridge * Well Kept* Condo Town House Style * 2 Levels* Master Bedroom* Master Bathroom* Stainless Steel Appliances* Granite Kitchen Counters * Rear Entry 1 Car Garage* Hard wood Floors On Main Level* Washer, Dryer Stacked*
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
17105 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17105 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1535 sqft
Newer Built - 3 level Townhouse. Wood floor throughout main level. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, dual sink and breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead to deck overlooking common area.
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
913 LEELAND ROAD
913 Leeland Road, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
You'll love the tranquility and privacy in this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rancher. Situated at the top of rolling hills surrounded by forest, you can enjoy your morning coffee on the large front porch and watch the local wildlife in peace.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
29 MIRACLE VALLEY LANE
29 Miracle Valley Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
675 sqft
Lovely light filled FURNISHED 2 br one bath apartment . MAX Occupancy 1 person. Remodeled Bath, flooring and paint in 2017. Enjoy Pastoral views with Plenty of parking on a quiet lane. Country living, yet close to Downtown Fbg. No Pets Please.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
17045 ISLIP LOOP
17045 Islip Loop, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1240 sqft
Cozy ground level 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an patio entry from sunroom or main bedroom, over 1200 SQ FT. In a prime location, near commuter park and ride lot and quick entry to Rt. 95.
