Aquia Harbour, VA
2044 Coast Guard Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2044 Coast Guard Drive

2044 Coast Guard Drive · (540) 628-2226
Location

2044 Coast Guard Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA 22554

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2044 Coast Guard Drive · Avail. now

$2,450

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
STUNNING CONTEMPORARY HOME - AQUIA HARBOUR - Stunning contemporary 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Aquia Harbor. Located on large double lot. Home has private courtyard. Open concept living with large open family room and raked ceilings with large glass doors and windows to let in the natural light. Updated kitchen and bathrooms with granite, tile, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and modern fixtures. This home has a fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, laundry and a large recreation room or family room. Community amenities available include a pool, stables, tennis, soccer fields, boating/dock, walking paths, horse facilities, golf course, club house, basketball court, tot lots, volley ball courts. Only minutes to Quantico, commuter lots, shopping and restaurants. Available for immediate occupancy. (loft over garage is rented separately).

(RLNE5875273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 Coast Guard Drive have any available units?
2044 Coast Guard Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2044 Coast Guard Drive have?
Some of 2044 Coast Guard Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 Coast Guard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2044 Coast Guard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 Coast Guard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2044 Coast Guard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aquia Harbour.
Does 2044 Coast Guard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2044 Coast Guard Drive offers parking.
Does 2044 Coast Guard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 Coast Guard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 Coast Guard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2044 Coast Guard Drive has a pool.
Does 2044 Coast Guard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2044 Coast Guard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 Coast Guard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2044 Coast Guard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2044 Coast Guard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2044 Coast Guard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
