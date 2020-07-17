2044 Coast Guard Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool garage tennis court

STUNNING CONTEMPORARY HOME - AQUIA HARBOUR - Stunning contemporary 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Aquia Harbor. Located on large double lot. Home has private courtyard. Open concept living with large open family room and raked ceilings with large glass doors and windows to let in the natural light. Updated kitchen and bathrooms with granite, tile, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and modern fixtures. This home has a fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, laundry and a large recreation room or family room. Community amenities available include a pool, stables, tennis, soccer fields, boating/dock, walking paths, horse facilities, golf course, club house, basketball court, tot lots, volley ball courts. Only minutes to Quantico, commuter lots, shopping and restaurants. Available for immediate occupancy. (loft over garage is rented separately).



(RLNE5875273)