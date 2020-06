Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Condominium. Very unique due to the massive renovations and improvements that we have completed. Two bedrooms overlook the community swimming pool and the condo's central location within the complex allows for easy access to all facilities. Highlights include 1,475 Square Feet Three Bedrooms Two Full Baths New hardwood floors Master Bathroom renovation. Close to the ~swimming pool entrance. Water and gas are included.