All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 7324 STATECREST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
7324 STATECREST DRIVE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

7324 STATECREST DRIVE

7324 Statecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7324 Statecrest Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
RENT this Beautiful Home in Annandale. Upper Level has a Gorgeous Master Suite w/Sitting Room and Spa Sized Bath. Total Custom Chef's Eat-In Kitchen with Huge Island and Butler's Pantry. Lower Level has Rec Room, Theater, Games Area, plus Bedroom and Full Bath and there is a Whole House Generator. Main Level Bedroom w/Bath. There is so much more to see!!! Rent this Home Immediately!!! FAMILY IS IN THE PROCESS OF MOVING OUT-PLEASE EXCUSE THE BOXES. HOME WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED BEFORE MOVE-IN. --- Acres/Lot SF: .50 / 21,780 - -- Rental Application/Directions in Documents - GOOD CREDIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7324 STATECREST DRIVE have any available units?
7324 STATECREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7324 STATECREST DRIVE have?
Some of 7324 STATECREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7324 STATECREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7324 STATECREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7324 STATECREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7324 STATECREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7324 STATECREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7324 STATECREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7324 STATECREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7324 STATECREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7324 STATECREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7324 STATECREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7324 STATECREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7324 STATECREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7324 STATECREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7324 STATECREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7324 STATECREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7324 STATECREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia