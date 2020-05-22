7324 STATECREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub media room

RENT this Beautiful Home in Annandale. Upper Level has a Gorgeous Master Suite w/Sitting Room and Spa Sized Bath. Total Custom Chef's Eat-In Kitchen with Huge Island and Butler's Pantry. Lower Level has Rec Room, Theater, Games Area, plus Bedroom and Full Bath and there is a Whole House Generator. Main Level Bedroom w/Bath. There is so much more to see!!! Rent this Home Immediately!!! FAMILY IS IN THE PROCESS OF MOVING OUT-PLEASE EXCUSE THE BOXES. HOME WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED BEFORE MOVE-IN. --- Acres/Lot SF: .50 / 21,780 - -- Rental Application/Directions in Documents - GOOD CREDIT