3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

This newly renovated, Mid Century/ Contemporary is gorgeous! Located in the sought after Holmes Run Acres neighborhood, you can live in the woods, without missing out on all the city has to offer!Floor to ceiling windows and exposed beam, cathedral ceilings, the house has tons of light and character. Newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, and a wonderful deck in the back yard to entertain on. Great for commuters, with easy access to I-495 express lanes and Dunn Loring station, plus walking distance to Woodburn Elementary. The Fairfax INOVA hospital is right on your doorstep, along with the new INOVA Fairfax Medical Campus and Schar Cancer Institute. Other local amenities include Fairview Lake, Tysons Corner Mall, Providence Recreation Center, multiple other trails and parks, and the wonderful Mosaic District (Angelika film center, Mom & Pop coffee shop, Caboose Brewing Company etc).