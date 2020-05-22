All apartments in Annandale
3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE

3333 Hemlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Hemlock Drive, Annandale, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This newly renovated, Mid Century/ Contemporary is gorgeous! Located in the sought after Holmes Run Acres neighborhood, you can live in the woods, without missing out on all the city has to offer!Floor to ceiling windows and exposed beam, cathedral ceilings, the house has tons of light and character. Newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, and a wonderful deck in the back yard to entertain on. Great for commuters, with easy access to I-495 express lanes and Dunn Loring station, plus walking distance to Woodburn Elementary. The Fairfax INOVA hospital is right on your doorstep, along with the new INOVA Fairfax Medical Campus and Schar Cancer Institute. Other local amenities include Fairview Lake, Tysons Corner Mall, Providence Recreation Center, multiple other trails and parks, and the wonderful Mosaic District (Angelika film center, Mom & Pop coffee shop, Caboose Brewing Company etc).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE have any available units?
3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE have?
Some of 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3333 HEMLOCK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

