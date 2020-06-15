2311 S 1980 W

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath Approx 3043 Sq Ft.

This home includes dishwasher, microwave, fridge and washer/dryer hook-up's. Nice spacious floor plan, 9ft ceilings throughout, wood floors, finished basement. Master suite with walk in closets. The HOA includes pool and park. Less than 15 min from downtown SLC and just minutes away from I-15 and I-215



No Smoking and No Pets



Renters Liability Insurance Required



Application Fee $35 per applicant 18 and older



Dogs : No

Cats: No

Pets Negotiable : No



**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**



**TOO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR OUR PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For property to be held security deposit must be received



For additional questions please visit our " frequently asked questions page https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/residents or email info.pmi@utah.com"