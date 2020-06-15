All apartments in Woods Cross
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:27 AM

2311 S 1980 W

2311 South 1980 West · (385) 282-4663
Location

2311 South 1980 West, Woods Cross, UT 84087

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath Approx 3043 Sq Ft.
This home includes dishwasher, microwave, fridge and washer/dryer hook-up's. Nice spacious floor plan, 9ft ceilings throughout, wood floors, finished basement. Master suite with walk in closets. The HOA includes pool and park. Less than 15 min from downtown SLC and just minutes away from I-15 and I-215

No Smoking and No Pets

Renters Liability Insurance Required

Application Fee $35 per applicant 18 and older

Dogs : No
Cats: No
Pets Negotiable : No

**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**

**TOO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR OUR PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For property to be held security deposit must be received

For additional questions please visit our " frequently asked questions page https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/residents or email info.pmi@utah.com"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 S 1980 W have any available units?
2311 S 1980 W has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2311 S 1980 W have?
Some of 2311 S 1980 W's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 S 1980 W currently offering any rent specials?
2311 S 1980 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 S 1980 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 S 1980 W is pet friendly.
Does 2311 S 1980 W offer parking?
Yes, 2311 S 1980 W does offer parking.
Does 2311 S 1980 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 S 1980 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 S 1980 W have a pool?
Yes, 2311 S 1980 W has a pool.
Does 2311 S 1980 W have accessible units?
No, 2311 S 1980 W does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 S 1980 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 S 1980 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 S 1980 W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2311 S 1980 W has units with air conditioning.
