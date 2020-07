Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Are you looking for a updated rambler in a beautiful neighborhood?! YOU HAVE FOUND IT! Fully updated throughout with gorgeous laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms and great paint color scheme! The high ceilings give it that open feel! Bathroom includes jetted bathtub, and double sink! Lots of space for storage in the basement as well as a storage shed in the backyard. Covered parking and patio as well! MUST SEE!! Call today to schedule your showing!