All apartments in West Point
Find more places like 157 S 2775 W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Point, UT
/
157 S 2775 W
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

157 S 2775 W

157 North 2775 West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Point
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

157 North 2775 West, West Point, UT 84015
West Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Watch the Video Tour!

**For Pet information Call the office

@ www.WestPropertyManagement.NET

Click on Rental Search and Scroll down

Beautiful 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home located in a peaceful West Point neighborhood with some beautiful views! This home features stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit and an open floor plan. Check out the video tour this home will go fast! Westpropertymanagement.net

West Property Management works with Tenants and Property Owners to provide a great renting and investment property experience. Tenants can search for rental homes and apartments, view pictures and watch video tours at our website. Property Owners and investors enjoy our easy to read statements, regular inspection program, online portals, custom accounting reports, and our great customer service. We specialize in working with investors/home owners to improve cash flow and protect their investment. For more information on our management services download our owner packet from our website. Also check out our property management services. We manage homes, apartments, plexes, condos, town-homes and more. Our property management services are currently available in Northern Utah from North Salt Lake to the Willard Bay area and from Syracuse to Morgan. Our office is located in Layton Utah

For more information go to Westpropertymanagement.net
Check out our YouTube channel, Facebook, Twitter and Google+ right from our home page

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 S 2775 W have any available units?
157 S 2775 W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Point, UT.
What amenities does 157 S 2775 W have?
Some of 157 S 2775 W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 S 2775 W currently offering any rent specials?
157 S 2775 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 S 2775 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 S 2775 W is pet friendly.
Does 157 S 2775 W offer parking?
Yes, 157 S 2775 W offers parking.
Does 157 S 2775 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 S 2775 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 S 2775 W have a pool?
No, 157 S 2775 W does not have a pool.
Does 157 S 2775 W have accessible units?
No, 157 S 2775 W does not have accessible units.
Does 157 S 2775 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 S 2775 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 S 2775 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 S 2775 W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West
West Point, UT 84015

Similar Pages

West Point 1 BedroomsWest Point 2 Bedrooms
West Point Apartments with BalconiesWest Point Apartments with Parking
West Point Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
South Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTBluffdale, UT
Syracuse, UTEagle Mountain, UTKearns, UTSummit Park, UTClearfield, UTPark City, UTKaysville, UTSnyderville, UTSouth Ogden, UTBrigham City, UTLogan, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Bridgerland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
Davis Technical CollegeLDS Business College
Utah State University