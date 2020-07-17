All apartments in West Jordan
Location

8755 3840 West, West Jordan, UT 84088
Jordan Oaks

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Nicely remodeled 2 bd 1 bth Duplex West Jordan - (Currently Occupied! Please call to make an appointment!)
Terrific 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a lot of the updating that has been done! Newer kitchen and appliances, separate laundry area. New vinyl windows! New siding! New water heater! Large backyard, and more... For more information visit www.realpropertyslc.com or call the office at (801) 571-7400. $45 application fee, monthly $25 Renters Legal Liability Insurance additional, and $130 for all utilities. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.

(RLNE3348292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8755 Newcastle Road #B have any available units?
8755 Newcastle Road #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Jordan, UT.
What amenities does 8755 Newcastle Road #B have?
Some of 8755 Newcastle Road #B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8755 Newcastle Road #B currently offering any rent specials?
8755 Newcastle Road #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8755 Newcastle Road #B pet-friendly?
No, 8755 Newcastle Road #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Jordan.
Does 8755 Newcastle Road #B offer parking?
No, 8755 Newcastle Road #B does not offer parking.
Does 8755 Newcastle Road #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8755 Newcastle Road #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8755 Newcastle Road #B have a pool?
No, 8755 Newcastle Road #B does not have a pool.
Does 8755 Newcastle Road #B have accessible units?
No, 8755 Newcastle Road #B does not have accessible units.
Does 8755 Newcastle Road #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8755 Newcastle Road #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 8755 Newcastle Road #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8755 Newcastle Road #B does not have units with air conditioning.
