Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

2380 S Arabian Way

2380 Arabian Way · No Longer Available
Location

2380 Arabian Way, Washington, UT 84780
Washington Bench

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2380 S Arabian Way Available 06/11/20 Large Washington Fields Home - Must See this 5 bed / 3 bath home in the Washington fields area. Large Yard with RV Parking in a great neighborhood. You will want to see this home. Call 435-673-4242 or visit our website at rpmsouthernutah.com for more information.

See 360 Tour at:
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/2380-S-Arabian-Way-Washington-UT-84780/97757246_zpid/?fullpage=true&utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=emo-3dtourpublished-viewlistingbutton&mmlb=t,0

+$250.00 Lease Initiation Fee

(RLNE3991399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 S Arabian Way have any available units?
2380 S Arabian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, UT.
Is 2380 S Arabian Way currently offering any rent specials?
2380 S Arabian Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 S Arabian Way pet-friendly?
No, 2380 S Arabian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2380 S Arabian Way offer parking?
Yes, 2380 S Arabian Way does offer parking.
Does 2380 S Arabian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2380 S Arabian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 S Arabian Way have a pool?
No, 2380 S Arabian Way does not have a pool.
Does 2380 S Arabian Way have accessible units?
No, 2380 S Arabian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 S Arabian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2380 S Arabian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2380 S Arabian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2380 S Arabian Way does not have units with air conditioning.
