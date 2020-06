Amenities

1930 Respite Lane Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Professionally Decorated Town Home For Rent - This newer professionally decorated beautiful Washington home located of Washington Parkway. This home comes fully decorated and furnished. We can rent for a couple months up to a year plus. The beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms all master suites all with private bathrooms and walk in closets in each bedroom. Washer and dyer are included.

The two upstairs rooms are very big, this home is an end unit so it get a lot of natural light and feels very light and airy. You will love the neighborhood, the heated pool is open year round. There are lots of trails for hiking and biking. You will love this home. Contact Kelly with Destination Property Management at 435-703-8011 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5665510)