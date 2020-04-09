Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

1026 W 1100 N Available 04/15/20 EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limit with 4-Bedrooms and 2.5-Bathrooms - EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limits. A large portion of the rear of the lot is partially fenced but can be fully fenced upon request - has corrals and is ready for horses, cows, chickens or to park your car collection. This mature home features 4-bedrooms and 2.5-bathrooms with a serene backyard with a patio, BBQ grill, and mature trees with lots of shade. Many unique features including a built-in hutch in the dining area and a built-in desk in the upstairs office. Additional features include a huge, cool-temperature basement with an extra bedroom, a second private bonus room and tons of storage!!



NO PETS. NO SMOKING FIRM.



Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/



To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.



(RLNE5629057)