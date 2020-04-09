All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:42 AM

1026 W 1100 N

1026 Broadstone Court · (435) 703-9946
Location

1026 Broadstone Court, Washington, UT 84780
Green Springs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1026 W 1100 N · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3192 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
1026 W 1100 N Available 04/15/20 EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limit with 4-Bedrooms and 2.5-Bathrooms - EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limits. A large portion of the rear of the lot is partially fenced but can be fully fenced upon request - has corrals and is ready for horses, cows, chickens or to park your car collection. This mature home features 4-bedrooms and 2.5-bathrooms with a serene backyard with a patio, BBQ grill, and mature trees with lots of shade. Many unique features including a built-in hutch in the dining area and a built-in desk in the upstairs office. Additional features include a huge, cool-temperature basement with an extra bedroom, a second private bonus room and tons of storage!!

NO PETS. NO SMOKING FIRM.

(RLNE5629057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 W 1100 N have any available units?
1026 W 1100 N has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1026 W 1100 N currently offering any rent specials?
1026 W 1100 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 W 1100 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 W 1100 N is pet friendly.
Does 1026 W 1100 N offer parking?
No, 1026 W 1100 N does not offer parking.
Does 1026 W 1100 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 W 1100 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 W 1100 N have a pool?
No, 1026 W 1100 N does not have a pool.
Does 1026 W 1100 N have accessible units?
No, 1026 W 1100 N does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 W 1100 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 W 1100 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 W 1100 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 W 1100 N does not have units with air conditioning.
