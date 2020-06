Amenities

Clean and Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with lots of upgrades and a 2 car garage for rent. 1,320 sq feet. The back patio is perfect for St. George evenings. Close to everything. $1300 per month. The community amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Washer and dryer are included. No pets. You have to check this place out. Call or text Brian with Equity Property Management at 435-669-4979 with any questions or to schedule a viewing.