Wasatch County, UT
1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103

1716 West Fox Bay Drive · (435) 634-9571
Location

1716 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT 84032

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 1 Year Lease - 2 Underground Parking Spaces - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber. This unit is rented in a turn-key condition with all furniture, kitchen supplies, linens, etc. Great views from living room, kitchen and deck out to the lake. Condo is a ground floor unit in a building with 8 total units. 2 underground assigned parking spots as well as a storage closet are included.

Community offers a pool, hot tub, clubhouse with pool table, fitness center, basketball court, picnic tables & BBQ and children's play area.

Available for Move-In: 07/01/2020
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, TV, Internet
Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, deposit, lease fee
Pets negotiable
No Smoking
Please contact Ben for questions and showings
Ben@propalliance.com
(435)634-9571

(RLNE2220209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

