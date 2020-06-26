1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103

Amenities
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 1 Year Lease - 2 Underground Parking Spaces - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber. This unit is rented in a turn-key condition with all furniture, kitchen supplies, linens, etc. Great views from living room, kitchen and deck out to the lake. Condo is a ground floor unit in a building with 8 total units. 2 underground assigned parking spots as well as a storage closet are included.
Community offers a pool, hot tub, clubhouse with pool table, fitness center, basketball court, picnic tables & BBQ and children's play area.
Available for Move-In: 07/01/2020
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities: Tenant pays - Electric, Gas, TV, Internet
Move-In Cost: 1st month’s rent, deposit, lease fee
Pets negotiable
No Smoking
Please contact Ben for questions and showings
Ben@propalliance.com
(435)634-9571
(RLNE2220209)