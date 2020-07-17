Amenities

Secluded, Log Cabin, Gorgeous Views - Beautiful log cabin on two acres with spectacular views located at the top of the Hobble Creek Haven neighborhood. It backs to a national forest and you can regularly see wildlife walking through the property. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, wood floors, wood burning stove. The kitchen has a range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. There is also an oversized - one car garage (room to park your car and toys). 1622 sqft., built in 1999.



$1425 rent, $1425 security deposit. First months rent is prorated to the day you take tenancy. Smoking is not permitted and no pets, although a dog will be considered on a case by case basis. One year contract required. Sqft measurement was provided by county records.



It is a great property with beautiful views but living in the mountains creates unique challenges. For example: Four wheel drive and possibly chains are necessary during the winter months, the closest school bus stop is not walking distance, there is no city trash service, you will need to have your own regular bug spray service as that is needed for all the homes in the area, you will need to keep the propane tank filled rather than getting a regular monthly gas bill. YOU WILL BE LIVING IN THE MOUNTAINS. PLEASE ONLY RESPOND IF YOU ARE COMFORTABLE WITH THE INCONVENIENCES, EXTREME WEATHER AND WILDLIFE THAT COME WITH THAT.



Before filling out an application you need to tour the property. Then visit our website www.kasteelproperty.com to fill out an application. Office number for Kasteel Property Management 801-787-1177.



For a tour call or text Jeff at Kasteel Property Management 801-616-2726.



Please be prepared with the address to reference the property you are calling about.



1538 Valley View Cir.

Springville, UT 84663



No Pets Allowed



