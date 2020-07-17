All apartments in Utah County
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:11 PM

1538 Valley View Cir

1538 Hobble Creek View Road · (801) 616-2726
Location

1538 Hobble Creek View Road, Utah County, UT 84663

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1538 Valley View Cir · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Secluded, Log Cabin, Gorgeous Views - Beautiful log cabin on two acres with spectacular views located at the top of the Hobble Creek Haven neighborhood. It backs to a national forest and you can regularly see wildlife walking through the property. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, wood floors, wood burning stove. The kitchen has a range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. There is also an oversized - one car garage (room to park your car and toys). 1622 sqft., built in 1999.

$1425 rent, $1425 security deposit. First months rent is prorated to the day you take tenancy. Smoking is not permitted and no pets, although a dog will be considered on a case by case basis. One year contract required. Sqft measurement was provided by county records.

It is a great property with beautiful views but living in the mountains creates unique challenges. For example: Four wheel drive and possibly chains are necessary during the winter months, the closest school bus stop is not walking distance, there is no city trash service, you will need to have your own regular bug spray service as that is needed for all the homes in the area, you will need to keep the propane tank filled rather than getting a regular monthly gas bill. YOU WILL BE LIVING IN THE MOUNTAINS. PLEASE ONLY RESPOND IF YOU ARE COMFORTABLE WITH THE INCONVENIENCES, EXTREME WEATHER AND WILDLIFE THAT COME WITH THAT.

Before filling out an application you need to tour the property. Then visit our website www.kasteelproperty.com to fill out an application. Office number for Kasteel Property Management 801-787-1177.

For a tour call or text Jeff at Kasteel Property Management 801-616-2726.

Please be prepared with the address to reference the property you are calling about.

1538 Valley View Cir.
Springville, UT 84663

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1998646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 Valley View Cir have any available units?
1538 Valley View Cir has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1538 Valley View Cir have?
Some of 1538 Valley View Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Valley View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Valley View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Valley View Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1538 Valley View Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Utah County.
Does 1538 Valley View Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1538 Valley View Cir offers parking.
Does 1538 Valley View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 Valley View Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Valley View Cir have a pool?
No, 1538 Valley View Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1538 Valley View Cir have accessible units?
No, 1538 Valley View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Valley View Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 Valley View Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 Valley View Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1538 Valley View Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
