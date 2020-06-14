137 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Taylorsville, UT
Its nicknamed "Utahs Centennial City" because it officially became a city 100 years after Utah became a state!
Taylorsville is a city in Salt Lake County, Utah with a population of around 58,657. Its made up of a few historic communities in the Salt Lake Valley, and it didnt actually become a city until 1996, 100 years after Utah became a state! Because of a dried up fault line running under the city and the salt from breaking down rock deposits all over, the soil is alkaline, meaning that its not possible to farm or work the land in any way. If you can't farm, what is one to do in Taylorsville? It has a super interesting history, dating back to the Mormon pioneer settlers in 1848 and rumors of Spanish missionaries visiting the area as early at the 1600s! It played a large role during World War II as a shelter and base to soldiers and civilians and then in the 80s a Wal-mart was built, ushering the town properly into the 20th century. Now its a quiet town filled with mountain trails and beautiful scenic views--let the country roads take you home to Taylorsville. See more
Finding an apartment in Taylorsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.