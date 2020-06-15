Amenities

3965 W Augusta Dr. Available 07/02/20 A beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home in Syracuse at 3965 W. Augusta Dr. with D. Garage and RV pad. - Please contact Wheeler and Associates about this Beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home at 3965 W. Augusta Dr. in Syracuse with Central Air, Walk-in Closet in the Master, Dishwasher, Microwave, Downstairs Tv room, with

D.Garage and Rv pad at 801-394-9493 or Korie on her cell at 801-458-8430. Login to www.wheelermanagement.com. To view pictures.

Please no smoking or pets allowed on premises.

600 credit score or better. Please look at our website for qualifications. Thanks for your interest.



No Pets Allowed



