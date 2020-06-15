All apartments in Syracuse
3965 W Augusta Dr.

3965 Augusta Drive · (801) 458-8430
Location

3965 Augusta Drive, Syracuse, UT 84075
Muirfield

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3965 W Augusta Dr. · Avail. Jul 2

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2527 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3965 W Augusta Dr. Available 07/02/20 A beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home in Syracuse at 3965 W. Augusta Dr. with D. Garage and RV pad. - Please contact Wheeler and Associates about this Beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home at 3965 W. Augusta Dr. in Syracuse with Central Air, Walk-in Closet in the Master, Dishwasher, Microwave, Downstairs Tv room, with
D.Garage and Rv pad at 801-394-9493 or Korie on her cell at 801-458-8430. Login to www.wheelermanagement.com. To view pictures.
Please no smoking or pets allowed on premises.
600 credit score or better. Please look at our website for qualifications. Thanks for your interest.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4767234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3965 W Augusta Dr. have any available units?
3965 W Augusta Dr. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3965 W Augusta Dr. have?
Some of 3965 W Augusta Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3965 W Augusta Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3965 W Augusta Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3965 W Augusta Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3965 W Augusta Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3965 W Augusta Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3965 W Augusta Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3965 W Augusta Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3965 W Augusta Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3965 W Augusta Dr. have a pool?
No, 3965 W Augusta Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3965 W Augusta Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3965 W Augusta Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3965 W Augusta Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3965 W Augusta Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3965 W Augusta Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3965 W Augusta Dr. has units with air conditioning.
